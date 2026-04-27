logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Are We Well, Chaps? | Boarding Pass

INSIGHTS
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Students at a university campus in London, Britain. (Reuters/File)
Students at a university campus in London, Britain. (Reuters/File)

Every school talks about fixing children’s mental health. What are they actually doing? 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

My school has a thousand words on its website about wellbeing. But what does a wellbeing lesson actually look like? 

Within the class, we are handed a thick booklet. The contents are labeled “think-pair-share,” “match-up,” and “scenario-based questions.” There is barely enough time to finish it. I write “I will sleep at 10pm every day” in a lesson on healthy lifestyles. The truth is that I am not sure a booklet can reduce my workload and turn my phone off such that I fall asleep at 10pm. 

This tension sits at the heart of British schools’ approach to mental health, and it is not unique to my own. 

The Department for Education’s statutory guidance runs forty-six pages long. All in the same curriculum, schools must teach pupils about deepfakes, sextortion, online gambling in video games, and the criminal offense of strangulation as well as dental hygiene and how to make an efficient call to emergency services. Teachers are asked to deliver this with general training. For some, it is ambitious, for others, it is burdensome. 

A longitudinal study from Imperial College London found that more than three hours of daily social media use was associated with increased depressive and anxiety symptoms in schoolchildren. The World Happiness Report this year concluded that social media is causing population-level harm to adolescents. Five curriculum hours a year on digital wellbeing may simply not be enough, and it is worth noting that few schools have found a solution to improve the actual digital wellbeing of students. 

What I have seen work is less obvious and harder to document. For example, the teacher who notices something wrong and escalates it, a chaplain who offers spiritual guidance, or a counselor who keeps an open door. These are not timetabled and structured. They are, in the end, what matters more and makes a difference to students. 

The program exists because the regulations require it, and the regulations exist because adolescent mental health is in crisis. The good intentions are not in doubt. The question — one the entire education system is wrestling with, not just any individual school — is whether the compliance of schools teaching wellbeing delivers the appropriate care. 

Most of the time, they are trying their best, but I am not sure the booklet is how you get there. 


Boarding Pass is a series of dispatches from inside a British fee-paying boarding school. 
Aidan Leung is a sixth-former studying at a boarding school in England.

BOARDING PASS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
From ‘Trump bump’ to ‘slump’: media fatigue amid toxic politics | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
13 hours ago
Liver health firm taps into rising overseas demand | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
13 hours ago
Europe and Asia, not the US, bear the brunt of the oil & energy crisis | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
15 hours ago
What’s in a name? | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:55 HKT
A home for our profession | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:52 HKT
The quest for eternal life: Epic of Gilgamesh (4) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
23-04-2026 03:44 HKT
An architect’s brushstrokes paint nature’s slow erasure | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
22-04-2026 04:21 HKT
Factors at play in US-Iran ceasefire bid | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
20-04-2026 04:31 HKT
Esther Yoo: Being a musician -- Not about romance, but "love"
INSIGHTS
19-04-2026 16:22 HKT
Basic Law remains the bedrock of Hong Kong | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
17-04-2026 04:05 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
13 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.