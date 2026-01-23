logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Night Recap - January 23, 2026

BREAKING NEWS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Threads：beckho0310
Vietnamese man, 34, shot dead in Tuen Mun had criminal record, suspected meth
BREAKING NEWS
16-01-2026 01:34 HKT
Jimmy Lai found guilty of collusion and sedition in national security trial
BREAKING NEWS
15-12-2025 10:45 HKT
Night Recap - December 4, 2025
BREAKING NEWS
04-12-2025 20:55 HKT
Two workers trapped on suspended working platform in Kennedy Town rescued
BREAKING NEWS
03-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Tai Po fire death toll rises to 128
BREAKING NEWS
28-11-2025 07:00 HKT
Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
BREAKING NEWS
23-11-2025 21:13 HKT
File photo
HK reports one new imported case of chikungunya fever in Kwai Tsing
BREAKING NEWS
20-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Mercury to dip to 14 degrees on Wed: Observatory
BREAKING NEWS
17-11-2025 13:18 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
BREAKING NEWS
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.