News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
ARTS & CULTURE
Meet your AI personal stylist at Lane Crawford
ARTS & CULTURE
50 mins ago
Top News
Read More
HKAPA young pianists claim top honors at Steinway China competition
ARTS & CULTURE
20-12-2025 10:30 HKT
Where ink meets light
ARTS & CULTURE
19-12-2025 09:38 HKT
Hong Kong Palace Museum plans nine new exhibitions after Egypt show success
ARTS & CULTURE
18-12-2025 17:48 HKT
Heidi Lau and Wong Ping share top honors at M+ Sigg Prize 2025
ARTS & CULTURE
16-12-2025 19:40 HKT
Giant bamboo altar at once-in-a-decade Kam Tin Jiao Festival sets Guinness World Record
ARTS & CULTURE
16-12-2025 14:15 HKT
M+ exhibition highlights Zao Wou-Ki's printmaking as key to his abstract art
ARTS & CULTURE
12-12-2025 01:12 HKT
Victoria Park’s new cultural and creative bazaar V Mart launches trial run tomorrow
ARTS & CULTURE
11-12-2025 12:59 HKT
Clockenflap 2025 marries music, arts and HK flavor as festival ends with a powerful message of unity
ARTS & CULTURE
09-12-2025 10:30 HKT
9GAG launches first-ever character 'Potatoz' in HK with city-wide treasure hunt
ARTS & CULTURE
08-12-2025 19:12 HKT
Panda twins dance into Hong Kong Ballet’s Nutcracker as production returns for its fifth year
ARTS & CULTURE
08-12-2025 16:20 HKT
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT
(Video) Woman subdued with pepper spray after beef dispute at Tai Po hotpot restaurant
HONG KONG NEWS
29-12-2025 23:51 HKT
Woman found dead under hydraulic bed in Ngau Tau Kok, Suspect flees to SE Asia
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.