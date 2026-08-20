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WORLD

'Baby Shark' boy returns to stage as a K-pop singer

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Baby Shark Dance, featuring Park Geon-roung, has been viewed 17.2 billion times since it first appeared on YouTube in 2016. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM THE PINKFONG COMPANY/YOUTUBE
Baby Shark Dance, featuring Park Geon-roung, has been viewed 17.2 billion times since it first appeared on YouTube in 2016. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM THE PINKFONG COMPANY/YOUTUBE

The child star of the "Baby Shark Dance" video, the most-watched video in YouTube history, released his first K-pop digital single on Thursday, a decade after he first found fame.

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Park Geonroung, who starred in the video when he was 7 years old, will make his solo K-pop debut under the name "Baby Shark Boy" and is backed by Pinkfong Company 403850.KQ which owns the copyright for Baby Shark.

"Baby Shark Dance brought joy to people around the world, and I’m very grateful that so many people still remember me from 10 years ago. That made me want to come back and connect with people through music again," he said.

The catchy song, which is about a family of sharks, was released in 2016 and the video has since surpassed 17.2 billion views. It has been played at the White House and praised by U.S. President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrities, while prompting parodies and a dance craze.

In the years since the video, Park has starred in Pinkfong's other shows. He said his new digital single, titled "WAVE", opens with the familiar Baby Shark melody before shifting into an electropop sound, to which he contributed lyrics.

Park added that he views the single as the start of a longer musical journey. "WAVE feels more like a new beginning than a one-off project. I hope to keep showing different sides of myself through music as well as other kinds of content,” he said.

Reuters

Baby SharkboyK-pop singer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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