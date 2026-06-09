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AI saves clinicians time but most lack training, survey finds

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

AI is saving clinicians time, but the majority of healthcare professionals say training in the technology is inadequate, inconsistent or unavailable, a global survey by Philips showed on Tuesday.

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The study, Philips Future Health Index, was carried out through two quantitative surveys, one with 2,011 healthcare professionals and another with 20,085 patients across 10 countries.

  • Most AI use cases for healthcare professionals include using it as a "buddy" to discuss work-related ideas with, transcribing clinical notes or scheduling patient appointments
  • On the clinical side, AI can warn about dangerous drug combinations, suggest diagnoses based on symptoms or help analyse X-rays or scans
  • Of all surveyed professionals, 46% reported annual time savings of at least 132 hours on average, while 50% said AI had increased their capacity to see patients
  • Nurses and doctors said AI helped them be more precise and careful, better keep up with research and clinical developments, and think through cases in detail
  • But the use of AI has outpaced adoption by organisations, with 64% of clinicians turning to their personal AI tools when workplace options do not meet their needs
  • "The organizations aren't moving fast enough to provide the tools and the training," Philips' Chief Innovation Officer Shez Partovi told Reuters
  • 70% of healthcare professionals said that training for AI-enabled tools was unavailable, limited or inconsistent at their organizations
  • "Expanding structured, role-specific training will help clinicians develop the digital skills and clinical judgment needed to work effectively with AI," the report said
  • Almost all professionals, 90%, said it was essential to keep a human in the loop as AI advances; 86% said all AI outputs required human oversight

Reuters

AIclinicianssave timelack training

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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