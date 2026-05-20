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North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul
North Korea launched several projectiles, including a ballistic missile, into the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.
WORLD
25 mins ago
Philippines ends rescue efforts as hope fades for victims of building collapse
WORLD
53 mins ago
Starbucks sees sharp drop in Korean sales after 'Tank Day' marketing backlash
WORLD
57 mins ago
K-pop band BTS wins top American Music Awards honor for second time
WORLD
1 hour ago
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