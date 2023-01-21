logo
WORLD NEWS

Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins faces a tough road as New Zealand PM

WORLD NEWS
21-01-2023 13:56 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Late October raids roiled Myanmar fraud factory KK Park, sending more than 1,500 people fleeing over the border to Thailand. (AFP)
Myanmar junta says demolishing 150 scam hub buildings
WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
A general view of Nexperia headquarters in Nijmegen on November 6, 2025. (AFP)
EU says China confirms Nexperia chip export resumptions
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
A drone view shows cars piled up after being swept away in floods brought by Typhoon Kalmaegi pile up at a subdivision in Bacayan, Cebu City, Philippines, November 5, 2025. (Reuters)
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies into super typhoon
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Fire kills six at Turkish perfume warehouse
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
A satellite image shows Storm Fung-Wong, which has intensified into a typhoon, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), over the Philippine Sea on November 7, 2025, in this screengrab from video. CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA/Handout via REUTERS
Philippines warns of deadly storm surges as massive Typhoon Fung-wong nears super typhoon strength
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 20:36 HKT
Female firefighter Syeda Masooma Zaidi, right back, arrives with her team members to attend a routine training session, at the compound of their office in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Fareed Khan/AP
Women make inroads in Pakistan as they become firefighters and barriers slowly fall
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 19:26 HKT
Travelers stand in line in a TSA screening area at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
What to know about the flight cancellations at US airports caused by the government shutdown
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 18:24 HKT
Photo by CAROLINE GARDIN / AFPTV / AFP This screen grab from AFPTV video footage taken on October 26, 2025 shows Akita University Hospital's Professor of Emergency and Critical Medicine Hajime Nakae showing a bear attack safety illustration in Akita.
No picnic: How to survive a bear encounter in Japan
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 18:13 HKT
A Federal Protective Service police officer guards the gate of a ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, U.S. October 26, 2025. REUTERS/John Rudoff/File Photo
US judge rules Trump illegally ordered National Guard to Portland, Oregon
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 17:16 HKT
MTR offers free rides for the elderly on Senior Citizens Day, Nov 16
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 13:54 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier tickets snapped up in under 90 minutes
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 17:29 HKT
HKO to hoist T1 signal on Mon as Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
