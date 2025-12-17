THE STANDARD STANDS

Hong Kong’s fiscal crossroads: crafting a budget for inclusive growth and national synergy
As Hong Kong’s economy charts a steady course of recovery, a pivotal opportunity emerges. The government, led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, now enters the crucial phase of budget consultations at a time of renewed fiscal stability. This moment must be seized not merely to balance books, but to strategically invest in the city’s long-term future and its integral role within China’s national development blueprint.
