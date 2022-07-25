News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
SPORTS
SPORTS NEWS
Changes to All Blacks coaching set-up in effort to stop the rot
SPORTS NEWS
25-07-2022 00:00 HKT
Top News
Read More
Siobhan Haughey wins gold in 200m freestyle swimming
SPORTS NEWS
13-11-2025 19:20 HKT
HK men's rugby sevens team secures semifinal spot at National Games with dominant wins
SPORTS NEWS
13-11-2025 01:36 HKT
Siobhan Haughey eases into 200m freestyle semis at National Games
SPORTS NEWS
12-11-2025 21:34 HKT
HK golfers set to tee off with home advantage in National Games on Thur
SPORTS NEWS
12-11-2025 17:03 HKT
China’s top tennis star Zheng Qinwen withdraws from National Games due to injury concerns
SPORTS NEWS
12-11-2025 15:43 HKT
HK women's rugby sevens team falls to Shandong in National Games group match
SPORTS NEWS
12-11-2025 15:40 HKT
HK rowers Wong Sheung-yee and Leung King-wan finish sixth in National Games women’s pair final
SPORTS NEWS
11-11-2025 14:23 HKT
HK markswoman Rachel Shing hits historic silver in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Championship
SPORTS NEWS
11-11-2025 13:22 HKT
HK rowers Chiu Hin-chun and Winnie Hung finish fifth in lightweight single sculls finals
SPORTS NEWS
10-11-2025 12:35 HKT
Hong Kong show progress in buildup for Rugby World Cup
SPORTS NEWS
09-11-2025 22:15 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
Students’ silent thank you in Tin Shui Wai echoes through hearts online
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 13:28 HKT
Shocking dashcam footage captures brutal assault on woman inside parked car
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.