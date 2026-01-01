logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

Mbappe out three weeks with knee sprain

SPORTS NEWS
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. AFP
Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. AFP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Victor Wembanyama, left, fights for a loose gall with OG Anunoby. AFP
Wembanyama shrugs off injury scare as Spurs defeat Knicks
SPORTS NEWS
7 mins ago
Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Nick Kyrgios during their 'Battle of the Sexes' match. AP
SECOND SERVE: Sabalenka wants a do-over of 'Battle of the Sexes' clash with Kyrgios
SPORTS NEWS
11 mins ago
Aussie icons Cash and Woodforde returning as tournament ambassadors for BOCHK Tennis Open
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:56 HKT
Kazuyoshi Miura competes during a JFL football match. AP
King Kazu, 58, to play on after securing loan deal
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:10 HKT
Nikola Jokic shoots against Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat. AP
Jokic suffers knee injury as Nuggets lose to Heat
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:01 HKT
Anthony Joshua knocked out social media star Jake Paul in his most recent fight. AFP
British heavyweight boxer Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:56 HKT
Unai Emery has enjoyed success against former team Arsenal. REUTERS
Stakes high as Emery returns to Arsenal with Villa high fliers
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:44 HKT
Kawhi Leonard beats Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren to the rebound. REUTERS
High point for Kawhi as Clippers defeat Pistons
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:39 HKT
Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka meet at the net after their match. AFP
Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes'
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 06:39 HKT
Archie Gray heads in the only goal during Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. AFP
Spurs deliver big win for Frank as Calvert-Lewin denies Sunderland
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 06:32 HKT
Woman found dead after domestic dispute in Tuen Mun, professor husband held for drug possession
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Celebrate the New Year: top countdown events in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 15:48 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for New Year chill with 10-degree drop expected
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.