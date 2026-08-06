2 men brawl at MTR station, bystander intervenes telling them to stop

A 13-second video circulating on social media shows two men fighting inside what appears to be an MTR station, with a bystander stepping in to urge them to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The footage shows a man in white pulling another man in black by the hair, while the black-clad man wraps his arm around the other's neck. The pair grappled on the floor, with personal belongings including a long umbrella scattered on the ground.

A non-Chinese man approached and said in Cantonese: "Don't fight, okay? If you want to fight, go outside. If you fight here, you'll be arrested." The men eventually stopped and parted ways.

Police said no 999 report was received in connection with the incident.