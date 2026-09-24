logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police arrest bar worker for unlawful removal of body after man dies in suspected overdose

NEWS
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police arrested a 28-year-old bar staff member after he allegedly abandoned the body of a 48-year-old customer on a Tsim Sha Tsui street on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At 1.38am, the worker reported to police that he found the victim unconscious on a chair at a motorcycle parking spot near 18 Hanoi Road. Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim was dead.

Inquiries revealed that the worker initially lied to officers, claiming he found the victim unconscious in a nearby shopping mall toilet and moved him downstairs out of goodwill. Under police questioning, he admitted the victim collapsed inside the toilet of a bar on Carnarvon Road where he worked. To avoid trouble and protect the venue's business, he and an unknown female friend of the victim carried the victim and his chair out of the bar and down to the street.

The woman then left the scene, while the worker abandoned the body on the pavement opposite the building and pretended to be a passer-by to call police. Officers arrested him for unlawful removal of a body.

Police later searched the empty bar and seized drug paraphernalia known as a meth pipe. Paramedics found no obvious needle marks on the victim's body, though postmortem rigor mortis had set in. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that he died from a drug overdose in the bar toilet, with his exact cause of death pending an autopsy.

The Yau Tsim District Crime Squad is investigating the case, pursuing the female suspect, and tracing the source of the drugs. The bar's operating licenses were set to expire on Friday.

Tsim Sha Tsuimeth pipeunlawful removal of body

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Burst pipe floods 30-metre stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, traffic disrupted
NEWS
12-08-2026 05:03 HKT
Japanese woman robbed in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room, $15,000 stolen
NEWS
11-08-2026 04:49 HKT
Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
04-08-2026 00:54 HKT
Taxi driver found unconscious in Tsim Sha Tsui dies in hospital
NEWS
03-08-2026 01:23 HKT
(File photo)
Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources
NEWS
02-08-2026 13:13 HKT
Car crashes into pedestrian refuge island in Tsim Sha Tsui, driver arrested for drink-driving
NEWS
24-06-2026 08:23 HKT
Henderson Land redevelops Champagne Court to shed its prostitution, gambling, and drug offenses stigma
PROPERTY
17-06-2026 15:39 HKT
Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police
NEWS
20-05-2026 03:28 HKT
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
NEWS
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
16 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.