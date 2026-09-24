Police arrest bar worker for unlawful removal of body after man dies in suspected overdose

Police arrested a 28-year-old bar staff member after he allegedly abandoned the body of a 48-year-old customer on a Tsim Sha Tsui street on Thursday morning.

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At 1.38am, the worker reported to police that he found the victim unconscious on a chair at a motorcycle parking spot near 18 Hanoi Road. Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim was dead.

Inquiries revealed that the worker initially lied to officers, claiming he found the victim unconscious in a nearby shopping mall toilet and moved him downstairs out of goodwill. Under police questioning, he admitted the victim collapsed inside the toilet of a bar on Carnarvon Road where he worked. To avoid trouble and protect the venue's business, he and an unknown female friend of the victim carried the victim and his chair out of the bar and down to the street.

The woman then left the scene, while the worker abandoned the body on the pavement opposite the building and pretended to be a passer-by to call police. Officers arrested him for unlawful removal of a body.

Police later searched the empty bar and seized drug paraphernalia known as a meth pipe. Paramedics found no obvious needle marks on the victim's body, though postmortem rigor mortis had set in. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that he died from a drug overdose in the bar toilet, with his exact cause of death pending an autopsy.

The Yau Tsim District Crime Squad is investigating the case, pursuing the female suspect, and tracing the source of the drugs. The bar's operating licenses were set to expire on Friday.