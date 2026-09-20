Night Recap - September 20, 2026

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State leaders and heavyweights gather for Tung Chee-hwa's state funeral

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State leaders and senior officials gathered in North Point this morning for the state funeral of Tung Chee-hwa, former vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and Hong Kong’s first chief executive.

First Five-Year Plan to foster cross-sector synergy and strategic vision

Hong Kong’s first five-year plan will align closely with national strategies while boosting local economic development and livelihoods, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV).

HK wins silver in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay at Asian Games

Hong Kong made waves at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team stormed to a silver medal, smashing the city’s record in the process.

New Huanggang Port system calibrated as HK explores extended border hours: Chris Tang

Authorities are adjusting computer systems for the new Huanggang Port, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Sunday, adding that officials are also working with mainland counterparts to explore extending operating hours at other land boundary control points.

Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long

A 27-year-old woman died after an apparent dog attack while cycling in Yuen Long early Sunday morning, police said.

Business Today

State Residence launches 30 units with third price list

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point launched its third price list for 30 units on Sunday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$22,188.

FSTB continues to support the Qualification Program run by HKICPA: Joseph Chan

Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim said that the FSTB will continue to support the Qualification Program run by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants to ensure the city has sufficient accounting professionals for long-term development as an international financial center, in light of Hong Kong's high ranking in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) published last week.

SpaceX to take up 2.82pc of Nasdaq 100 index weight after quarterly rebalance

Nasdaq 100 index's quarterly rebalance takes effect Monday, where SpaceX will make up 2.82 percent of the index, more than doubling from its current weighting of about 1.28 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Hong Kong enterprises granted equal business treatment across 10 ASEAN nations

Hong Kong enterprises will enjoy treatment no less favorable than that granted to local or foreign companies across all 10 ASEAN member states as a key investment agreement was signed in Manila, the Philippines, on Sunday.

China's CXMT says new memory-chip platform enters mass production

Chinese DRAM chipmaker CXMT said on Sunday its fifth-generation technology platform had entered mass production, a claimed breakthrough that could help China build a stronger competitor to Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology in the global market for memory chips.

World/China

US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are set to meet on Sunday to try to tee up potential agreements on AI, tariffs and critical minerals for a high-stakes Washington summit this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nvidia, OpenAI CEOs to attend Xi dinner at White House

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman are among the tech leaders expected to attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, a US official said Friday.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico denied access to White House grounds

The White House made good Saturday on President Donald Trump's vow to deny CNN, MS NOW and Politico access to the presidential mansion as punishment for reporting what he calls "fake news."

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: Seoul

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Sunday, South Korea's military said, with the second flying more than 600 kilometres (370 miles).