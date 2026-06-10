Morning Recap - June 10, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Electric unicycle fire in Tuen Mun estate injures two, 80 evacuated

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A fire caused by an electric unicycle charging inside a flat at Fu Tai Estate in Tuen Mun early on Wednesday injured two people and forced about 80 residents to evacuate, police said.

New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation

A new public housing resident has complained on social media that his flat's wooden door and metal gate are installed in opposite directions, making it extremely difficult to insert the key and unlock the door, forcing him to twist his hand at an awkward angle.

Elderly man, 70, arrested in Lam Tin with $8,000 cocaine

A 70-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Lam Tin after police found 14.5 grams of suspected cocaine worth about HK$8,000 in his pocket, authorities said.

Customs seizes live cat smuggled in backpack at Lok Ma Chau, passenger arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 56-year-old male passenger at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Tuesday after finding a live cat worth about HK$15,000 in his backpack.

Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products

A 27-year-old local man and a 27-year-old local woman were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police found suspected etomidate products worth about HK$310,000 in their possession, authorities said.

Father arrested over alleged abuse of 2-year-old son in Tai Po

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of child abuse after his two-year-old son was found with facial swelling at a flat on Tai Po Tai Wo Road, police said.

World/China News

Trump says Iran downed Apache helicopter, US must react

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran had shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight and vowed to respond, deepening doubts about prospects for a truce announced in April in the war in the Gulf.

Photo: Reuters

NASA taps US, Italian astronauts for Artemis mission with SpaceX, Blue Origin mooncraft

NASA named three U.S. astronauts and an Italian astronaut on Tuesday to serve as the crew for its next Artemis mission, a spacecraft docking demonstration in Earth's orbit next year that will test landers from Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for the first time in space.

NASA Artemis III crew unveiled at Houston event. Reuters

UK schoolgirl arrested after 3 wounded in school stabbing

UK police said Tuesday they arrested a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the northwestern English city of Manchester after two students and a staff member were wounded in a school stabbing.

Photo: X

Douyin cracks down on illegal cross-border investment content

Douyin has removed more than 1,500 pieces of content in the past two weeks as part of a crackdown on content encouraging illegal cross-border investment, following similar actions by Xiaohongshu, Chinese media reported.

Bear captured in Utsunomiya after forcing 94 schools to close for 2 days

A black bear that roamed central Utsunomiya, forcing 94 schools to close for two days, was captured on Tuesday, Japanese media reported.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Swire Pacific to raise HK$4.7bn via convertible bonds, could cut Cathay stake by 5.9%

Swire Pacific announced the issuance of HK$4.7 billion one-year convertible bonds, which will be exchanged for shares in its subsidiary Cathay Pacific Airways. If fully exercised, Swire would reduce its stake in Cathay by 5.9 percent, from 45.1 percent to 39.2 percent, while remaining the largest single shareholder.

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as tech selling resumes, Trump vows to react to downed US helicopter

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on Tuesday as a rebound in technology shares faded and as President Donald Trump said the U.S. must react to Iran's shooting down of a U.S. helicopter.

Editorial

No mention of denuclearization in Xi's North Korea trip signals a more assertive China policy

The world was a very different place the last time President Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang. It was 2019, when US President Donald Trump was engaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over denuclearization talks, with Xi acting as a key broker between the two.

Opinion

WestK Cabaret Festival unites global talent with Hong Kong culture

The inaugural WestK Cabaret Festival has added a fresh note to Hong Kong's cultural calendar, signaling an ambitious new strand in the city's programming. Over nine days, the Xiqu Centre hosted a temporary cabaret festival across its Grand Theater, Tea House Theater, Atrium, and Studios, bringing together Broadway stars, Parisian flair, and local talent under one roof.