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NEWS

Chinese central discipline inspection mission commends Hong Kong Ombudsman for administrative reforms

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Fu Kui, the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and deputy dire
Fu Kui, the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and deputy dire

Hong Kong Ombudsman Jack Chan Jick-chi received Fu Kui, the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of the National Supervisory Commission, at the Ombudsman’s office on Tuesday.

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Fu, who is leading a national supervisory delegation on an official visit to Hong Kong, met with Chan and senior directorate officers of the office to exchange insights on public administration and supervision.

During the meeting, Chan briefed the national delegation on the recent achievements and work of the Office of the Ombudsman.

He highlighted the proactive efforts of the newly established Hong Kong International Ombudsman Academy, an initiative created entirely through the reallocation of the office's existing internal resources.

Chan explained that the institute actively organizes a wide range of local, mainland, and international exchange activities.

These initiatives are designed to promote preventive measures against administrative maladministration while serving as a vital bridge to foster stronger connections both domestically and globally.

The visiting deputy director expressed strong support and appreciation for the Ombudsman's commitment to innovation, structural reform, and the promotion of good governance in Hong Kong.

Fu emphasized that the office not only plays a practical role in resolving grievances and addressing the concerns of local citizens but also serves as an essential watchdog in driving continuous improvement and progress in the public administration of the Special Administrative Region.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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