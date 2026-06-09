logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt to issue 10,000 ride-hailing licenses amid debate over fares and driver requirements

NEWS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong government is moving forward with a plan to issue 10,000 ride-hailing vehicle licenses in an effort to regulate the industry while maintaining the stability of the local public transport ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a recent Legislative Council subcommittee meeting, transport officials addressed lawmakers' concerns regarding fare regulations, driver operating thresholds, and algorithm fairness, firmly rejecting calls to impose a minimum fare for the new services.

Rejecting market intervention and minimum fares

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan explained to the relevant legislative subcommittee that the government intends to utilize a strict quota system to preserve a balanced public transportation environment.

Responding to a suggestion from Roundtable lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung to establish a minimum fare for ride-hailing services that matches traditional taxi meters,

Chan argued that such a move would equate to market interference and negatively impact consumer choices.

She further noted that it is uncommon for authorities in mainland China or overseas to restrict platform commission rates, emphasizing that the Commissioner for Transport retains the authority to modify license conditions at any time as the market evolves.

Addressing concerns over the sharing economy

The proposed regulations also sparked concerns about the future of part-time drivers.

Lawmaker Chau Siu-chung of the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions questioned whether the government's minimum operational requirements were set too high, potentially destroying the original concept of a sharing economy by effectively restricting the market to full-time drivers.

In response, Chan clarified that the operational threshold would be calculated based on a driver's total number of completed orders over an entire year, rather than on a rigid daily or weekly basis.

She assured lawmakers that authorities would exercise discretion for drivers who are unable to meet the target due to special circumstances, such as prolonged illness or necessary vehicle repairs.

Furthermore, if a vehicle owner remains inactive for several consecutive months, the government plans to issue timely reminders to the driver through the respective ride-hailing platforms.

Monitoring algorithmic fairness

Transparency in how platforms dispatch rides was another major topic of discussion during the meeting.

Election Committee constituency lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong inquired whether the government would require ride-hailing companies to make their algorithms public to prevent the unfair distribution of highly profitable orders among certain drivers.

Chan stated that the primary consideration for platform order distribution must always be the travel convenience and needs of the public.

She added that the Transport Department would closely monitor how platforms allocate their orders and would require the companies to provide detailed explanations for their dispatching mechanisms to ensure operational fairness.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fu Kui, the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and deputy dire
Chinese central discipline inspection mission commends Hong Kong Ombudsman for administrative reforms
NEWS
49 mins ago
Sino Group and CityUHK turn Gold Coast marina into marine ecology classroom
NEWS
58 mins ago
Night Recap - June 9, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HA issues urgent heart-lung donation appeal to save 13-year-old girl
NEWS
2 hours ago
Elderly motorcyclist dies following crash in Fanling
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK man arrested in record MOP35m cannabis bust at Macau airport
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Govt partners with major food groups to distribute afternoon tea discount vouchers to 70,000 elderly residents
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong updates protective gear guidelines for Ebola preparedness
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee says CE certificates on national security cases aim to enhance legal clarity
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong couple shares rare home birth journey and bureaucratic hurdles in securing son's birth certificate
NEWS
3 hours ago
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
08-06-2026 18:42 HKT
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.