Night Recap - June 9, 2026

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Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover

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In celebration of HKSAR Establishment Day, free rides, museum entry, and various discounts await Hongkongers as part of July 1 celebrations, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Ingrid Yeung defends flat 2pc civil service pay rise ‘reasonable’

Civil servants will receive a flat 2 percent pay rise for 2026-27, backdated to April 1, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.

Public consultation on HK’s five-year plan to launch next Mon, says John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Tuesday that a two-month public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year plan will begin next Monday (June 15), aiming to gather views from citizens and industries on the city’s long-term development.

Kai Tak Sports Park to hire 1,000 staff through immersive game-style recruitment

Kai Tak Sports Park will host a game-style recruitment event next Tuesday, offering about 1,000 job openings through an immersive role-playing experience.

HK movie producer Raymond Wong sentenced to five months in prison over insider dealing

Well-known movie producer and actor Raymond Wong Pak-ming has been sentenced to five months in prison and fined about HK$99,720 after being convicted of sharing insider information with his sister to trade shares of Pegasus Entertainment.

Business Today

The Headland Residences fetches HK$370 mln for sale of 41 units on Tuesday

Swire Properties'(1972) The Headland Residences in Chai Wan recorded the sale of 41 units on Tuesday, cashing in more than HK$370 million, said the developer.

China prepares US$295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

China is preparing to spend around 2 trillion yuan (HK$2.32 trillion) over the next five years on building data centers across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, as Beijing looks to challenge the US in the intensifying AI race.

US lawmakers urge tighter rules on contract chipmakers supplying Chinese firms' overseas units

A bipartisan pair of US senators on Monday urged President Donald Trump’s administration to tighten rules on chip contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to prevent them from making advanced AI chips for overseas subsidiaries of Chinese companies.

China's May trade data beat forecasts as exporters rush orders, ride AI wave

China’s exports picked up pace in May, as earlier front-loading by overseas buyers to pre-empt Gulf war energy costs fed through to shipments, while steady appetite for semiconductors and AI hardware lent additional support.

HK unveils plan to promote development of corporate treasury centers

Hong Kong has unveiled an action plan to promote the development of corporate treasury centers, aiming to attract more multinational corporations to establish or scale up their operations in the city.

World/China

North Korean, Chinese leaders agree to boost ties at Pyongyang summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of politics, economy and culture at a summit in Pyongyang that opened a new chapter in ties, the North's official KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

Egg prices soar 40% in China, hitting 10-year high as supply tightens

Egg prices in China have surged since May, with retail prices exceeding 5.23 yuan per 500 grams in wholesale markets, up 40 percent year-on-year and hitting a 10-year high for the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Rescuers race to reach trapped after powerful quake in southern Philippines

Rescuers searched the rubble on Tuesday of a collapsed building in the southern Philippine city of General Santos, the worst hit by a powerful earthquake that has killed at least 37 people and injured hundreds, to reach two people still believed to be trapped inside.

Trump says peace deal with Iran in final stages

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said negotiations over a peace deal to end the Middle East war were in their final stages, after Iran and Israel halted attacks that threatened to reignite the months-long conflict.

Nuclear weapons spending hits record high amid new 'arms race': studies

Worldwide spending on nuclear weapons soared to a record high last year as atomic-armed countries moved more warheads from storage onto delivery systems, experts said Tuesday.