John Lee backs Hop On's efforts to address Wang Fuk Estate concerns

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hop On Management Limited is handling matters relating to Wang Fuk Estate seriously and believes the company will deal with the issues in accordance with the law.

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Lee said the company held two briefing sessions in May to address owners' concerns, including accounts and the repair fund. It will start refunding the remaining major repair fund and prepaid management fees from tomorrow, he added.

He said his requirement is that matters be handled lawfully, and that the government will continue to provide appropriate assistance.

Lee was asked about Hop On's earlier application to postpone an owners' meeting, which was rejected by the Lands Tribunal on the grounds that it had no jurisdiction to extend the time limit.

He noted that Hop On's legal representative had mentioned the difficulties involved, including the need to verify the validity of the joint signature requests.

Lee said he believed Hop On would study the judgment and handle the matter in accordance with the law, adding that he would not speculate on further developments.

He reiterated that everyone was saddened by the fire at Wang Fuk Estate and hoped affected families would be properly taken care of.

The Hong Kong leader also said Hop On should make every effort to handle the matter well, so residents can better understand the estate's management arrangements.