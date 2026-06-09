logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee backs Hop On's efforts to address Wang Fuk Estate concerns

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hop On Management Limited is handling matters relating to Wang Fuk Estate seriously and believes the company will deal with the issues in accordance with the law.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee said the company held two briefing sessions in May to address owners' concerns, including accounts and the repair fund. It will start refunding the remaining major repair fund and prepaid management fees from tomorrow, he added.

He said his requirement is that matters be handled lawfully, and that the government will continue to provide appropriate assistance.

Lee was asked about Hop On's earlier application to postpone an owners' meeting, which was rejected by the Lands Tribunal on the grounds that it had no jurisdiction to extend the time limit.

He noted that Hop On's legal representative had mentioned the difficulties involved, including the need to verify the validity of the joint signature requests.

Lee said he believed Hop On would study the judgment and handle the matter in accordance with the law, adding that he would not speculate on further developments.

He reiterated that everyone was saddened by the fire at Wang Fuk Estate and hoped affected families would be properly taken care of.

The Hong Kong leader also said Hop On should make every effort to handle the matter well, so residents can better understand the estate's management arrangements.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Basketball coach Yung Kam-wah arrested over student self-slapping video
NEWS
8 mins ago
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
9 mins ago
Supplement store used as front to lure elderly into dummy account scam, six arrested
NEWS
17 mins ago
Power restored to 1,000 Tsuen Wan households following outage
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HK crowns global wealth management rankings as Chief Executive secures historic Central Asian business deals
NEWS
3 hours ago
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
NEWS
3 hours ago
Tuen Mun secondary school seeks new principal after head fired over Singapore clash
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Public consultation on HK’s five-year plan to launch next Mon, says John Lee
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mainland woman stands trial over alleged bogus marriage and false paternity claim
NEWS
5 hours ago
School defends outdoor run in amber rain after student contracts pneumonia
NEWS
10 hours ago
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
13 hours ago
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.