Tuen Mun secondary school seeks new principal after head fired over Singapore clash

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun is recruiting a new school principal, following the immediate dismissal of its former head, Lee Cheuk-hing, for swearing at a security guard during a student trip in Singapore.

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According to a newspaper recruitment advertisement published on Tuesday, applicants must meet six core criteria, including outstanding leadership skills and character, extensive experience, and strong interpersonal networks to drive school development.

Candidates must also demonstrate a deep commitment to education, strategic foresight, and a heavy emphasis on fostering team collaboration to deliver quality schooling.

Adhering to its school motto, “Integrity and Knowledge,” the school emphasizes a holistic, balanced curriculum across the domains of ethics, intellect, physique, social skills, and aesthetics.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications to the chairman of the principal selection committee of the San Wui Commercial Society of Hong Kong by June 27.

The vacancy arises from the termination of former principal Lee, who was accused of verbally abusing a security guard during a student exchange trip to Singapore last month.

Lee stated last Friday that he will seek legal advice on his employment rights after the school’s sponsoring body rejected his voluntary resignation and instructed the school board to terminate his contract with immediate effect.