Public consultation on HK’s five-year plan to launch next Mon, says John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Tuesday that a two-month public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year plan will begin next Monday (June 15), aiming to gather views from citizens and industries on the city’s long-term development.

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Speaking before the Executive Council meeting, Lee said the plan’s discussion paper will be uploaded to a dedicated website and distributed at designated locations. The government will also host multiple outreach events to hear public and sector-specific opinions.

The five-year plan will uphold and safeguard the One Country, Two Systems principle and the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong,” Lee stressed.

It will focus on the government’s core policy objectives of developing the economy and improving people’s livelihoods, with special attention to the livelihood issues that matter most to residents.

He said the plan will also seek to grant the government a guiding role to unlock the market’s competitiveness.

Furthermore, the plan will propose measures to enhance governance effectiveness, ensuring that the annual Policy Address aligns more closely with the five-year plan’s strategic direction and requirements.