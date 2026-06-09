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NEWS

Mainland woman stands trial over alleged bogus marriage and false paternity claim

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The trial of a mainland Chinese woman accused of using a bogus marriage and a false paternity claim to obtain entry to Hong Kong and maternity services was delayed after a key prosecution witness could not be contacted.

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Zhou Furong, 42, has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of conspiracy to obtain services by deception.

The prosecution alleges that between an unspecified date in 2018 and April 20, 2018, Zhou conspired with a man, identified as Lee, and another individual known as Alan to deceive the Immigration Department by falsely claiming she had married Lee and had come to Hong Kong to visit and reunite with her husband.

She is also accused of conspiring with the two men to falsely represent that Lee was the biological father of her unborn child, thereby dishonestly obtaining maternity services from Union Hospital.

Defense counsel told the court that prosecution documents had been disclosed only a week before trial and sought further information relating to Lee, who was described as a key witness.

The prosecution said Lee had been due to testify Tuesday (Jun 9) but could not be contacted despite repeated attempts to reach him by phone.

Deputy Magistrate Ryan Sheung Tsz-him adjourned the hearing until Wednesday (Jun 10) to allow the prosecution more time to locate the witness and for the defense to obtain additional documents.

Zhou was released on bail.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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