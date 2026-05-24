Woman injured by hidden needle on Citybus in Central

A 43-year-old woman was injured by a hidden sewing needle in a bus seat in Central on Saturday night.

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The incident occurred around 8.25pm last night, where the victim, surnamed Lau, boarded the single-decker Citybus route 15C heading to Man Kwong Street at the Peak Tram Terminus on Garden Road in Central.

Lau reportedly felt a sharp pain in her lower back from a sewing needle hidden in the back of the last row's right seat.

She notified the bus driver, and the bus subsequently stopped at the terminus next to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel at 33 Man Kwong Street, where Lau was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

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According to sources, the sewing needle, approximately 5 centimetres long, was removed by Lau herself. She wrapped it in a tissue and handed it to police officers at the scene.

Police have classified the case as wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. The case is now handled by the Central Police District Investigation Team.

Citybus confirmed the incident and stated it is cooperating with the police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made so far.