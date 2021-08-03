Charge gripes follow vouchers

The retail sector saw business increase by at least 50 percent on Sunday - the first day of distribution of consumption vouchers.

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Annie Tse Yau On-yee, head of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, said some businesses charged customers a service fee for e-payments, adding it was "a business decision."

Although the first round of vouchers was for only HK$2,000 per person, she said "we saw some families choosing to combine their accounts and buy an expensive item." And people were also spending more when buying everyday items.

Tse thought the retail sector could see business growth in the "low double-digits" in the coming months.

The catering industry was also happy. It is expected to gain from HK$10 billion to HK$15 billion from the HK$36 billion voucher scheme.

Simon Wong Kit-lung, chair of the Institution of Dining Art, said on a radio program yesterday that with more people out and about shopping the catering business had a lift.

Wong said about 40 percent of customers used Octopus, 30 percent AlipayHK, 20 percent Tap & Go and 10 percent WeChat Pay HK. And he did not notice extra charges being levied for customers using e-payments.

But one person went online to gripe about a 2 percent service fee for using an Octopus card in a Sha Tin pharmacy.

The netizen posted a picture of the receipt showing the pharmacy tagged a HK$21 service charge for a HK$1,006 bill. The pharmacy responded by saying employees explained to customers that there would be a 2 percent service charge for purchases over HK$200.

But by yesterday a pharmacy employee was saying it was now cash-only transactions as the owner was thinking on whether or not to accept consumption vouchers.

Octopus sales and marketing director Rita Li Yuk-yi said the company will check if any transaction fee had been charged. For merchants cannot levy any additional fee on top of the actual price of a product according to the agreement between Octopus and companies.

"We reserve the right to cancel cooperation with vendors who charge service fees," Li added.

Some people using Tap & Go experienced glitches while shopping, but the operator said it had identified the problem and would resume normal service gradually.

And the financial secretary's office warned it would blacklist vendors helping people cash in their vouchers while the Consumer Council had received 26 complaints related to the scheme by 5pm yesterday. Ten were related to quality of service and nine were about prices.

carine.chow@singtaonewscorp.com

The retail sector is expected to see double-digit growth in the coming months. SING TAO