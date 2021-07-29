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NEWS

Helpers held over $27m swindle

NEWS
29-07-2021 00:00 HKT
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Two dozen domestic helpers were arrested this week together with five leaders of a suspected money-laundering syndicate that handled more than HK$27 million in 10 months.

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Police said the syndicate used the 24 helpers - one Indonesian and 23 Filipinos - to open bank accounts and launder the "dirty money."

All in, 29 people aged between 29 and 41, including three Nigerian and two Filipino masterminds, were arrested.

More than HK$330,000, over 100 debit cards and some banknote counters were seized. Police also froze over HK$1.5 million in those bank accounts.

The syndicate operated from last July to this May.

Chan Hok-lun, chief inspector of the financial intelligence and investigation bureau, said: "The syndicate uses the bank accounts of the domestic helpers to receive the proceeds of the crimes. The domestic helpers would receive a few thousand dollars as a reward for giving them their debit cards and passwords."

Some of the money they laundered, totaling HK$13 million, came from at least 20 romance scams and two e-mail scams.

Chan said the romance scams saw four men and 16 women aged between 21 to 73 taken in.

The amount of money they lost ranged from HK$7,000 to HK$1.68 million.

He said the fraudsters usually claimed to be professionals from the United States, Europe or southeast Asia in developing online romances with victims. They would then ask for money.

"These victims would send money to those stooge bank accounts. Members of the syndicate would take the money from ATMs then give the cash to the masterminds," Chan said.

Another two e-mail scams took place from last July to December in which a local accountancy firm and an overseas clothing company were scammed of HK$140,000 and HK$400,000 respectively.

 

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