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RACING
AllHong Kong RacingWorld RacingAnalysisRacecourse Entertainment
Caspar Fownes has made a strong start to the season and it could continue with somoe top chances at Happy Valley, including Monarch County (HKJC)
Romantic Warrior faces eight rivals as Triple Crown glory beckons in Champions & Chater Cup
HONG KONG RACING
11-05-2026 17:41 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, May 13
HONG KONG RACING
11-05-2026 14:08 HKT
Beyond 2000: Pain-free Purton nears history
HONG KONG RACING
10-05-2026 19:45 HKT
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