HONG KONG RACING

Caspar Fownes fired up for fifth title push

While the other trainers’ championship contenders are keeping their cards close to their chest in the closing stages of the season, Caspar Fownes is all-in. Leader Mark Newnham has taken the attitude “if it happens, it happens” in relation to a possible first title in what has been a breakout season that has already included a BMW Hong Kong Derby win and a maiden Group 1 in the city.