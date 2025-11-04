News
Jockey Club lights the way in city’s National Games torch relay
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Top News
Read More
Shared path network for pedestrians and cyclists expands to cover Kai Tak
HONG KONG NEWS
23 mins ago
Third local chikungunya case puts HK on high alert with extensive activity range: Health expert
HONG KONG NEWS
42 mins ago
Man douses Central building in red paint, attacks guard in demand to meet Li Ka-shing
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Hit-and-run suspect claims life of Rehabus driver in Sha Tin accident
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Bakai Bank Plans to Open a Representative Office in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Court of Appeal reduces murder conviction of former HKU professor to manslaughter
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Shanghai Import Expo hosts Hong Kong enterprises seeking mainland market
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
HK achieves top-four finish in global digital competitiveness
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
LIVE4WELL: AI Empowers Preventive Healthcare
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Over 300 financial leaders gather in Hong Kong for investment summit
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
(Video) Lovers’ lounge fight spills onto tarmac, delays HK Express flight
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 16:39 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
