logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
HEALTH & WELLNESS

HK's latest cancer rankings: Lung cancer tops list for 5th year, kills most

HEALTH & WELLNESS
3 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HKU Research: Depression patients face double the mortality, effective treatment lowers risk by 30%
HEALTH & WELLNESS
01-11-2025 12:00 HKT
10 foods contributing to longevity in elderly
HEALTH & WELLNESS
31-10-2025 12:00 HKT
Urban dwellers tend to suffer from shallow breathing
HEALTH & WELLNESS
30-10-2025 12:00 HKT
Water drinking habits that may lead to colorectal cancer
HEALTH & WELLNESS
29-10-2025 12:00 HKT
9 vegetables containing higher calcium content than milk
HEALTH & WELLNESS
28-10-2025 12:00 HKT
6 ways to reduce likelihood of developing fatty liver
HEALTH & WELLNESS
28-10-2025 04:17 HKT
(Left) Dr. Kwok Wang-chun; Mr. Chan Wing-kai; Mr. Lo, COPD patient
Flu Season Meets Seasonal Transition: Beware of COPD Exacerbations
HEALTH & WELLNESS
20-10-2025 10:15 HKT
How 5 categories of food help relieve stress and anxiety
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-10-2025 03:58 HKT
Preventing osteoperosis, one of HK's most prevalent old age diseases
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-10-2025 02:13 HKT
Japanese surgeon recommends new weight loss diet that keeps you full
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-10-2025 01:45 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
HK comedy legend Stanley Fung dies at 81, days after foretelling his death in tribute to Benz Hui
HONG KONG NEWS
01-11-2025 13:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.