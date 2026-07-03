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Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - South Korea v Kuwait - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 10, 2025 South Korea's Son Heung Min waves to the fans after the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon/File Photo
Portugal survive late drama to beat Croatia and reach World Cup last 16
WORLD
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Cazorla retires at 41
FOOTBALL
03-07-2026 07:56 HKT
Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira
FOOTBALL
03-07-2026 07:53 HKT
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