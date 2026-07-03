Why is South Korea so furious at its World Cup coach?
South Korea's exit from the World Cup in the group stage has been followed by the country's president demanding an investigation, national team coach Hong Myung-bo resigning and fans calling for reform of the Korea Football Association.
03-07-2026 13:03 HKT
Portugal survive late drama to beat Croatia and reach World Cup last 16
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Cazorla retires at 41
03-07-2026 07:56 HKT
Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira
03-07-2026 07:53 HKT