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FINANCE

HKEX sees over 400m yuan worth of eligible yuan bonds as collateral on day 1

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Monday that its listed derivatives clearing houses—HKFE Clearing Corporation and the SEHK Options Clearing House — saw seven institutions post over 400 million yuan (HK$472.31 million) worth of eligible yuan fixed-income holdings as non-cash collateral for margin requirements on the first day of accepting such bonds.

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"Extending the use of yuan bonds as collateral from OTC Clear to our listed derivatives clearing houses marks another important milestone in strengthening cross-market connectivity, and in Hong Kong’s continued development as a global offshore yuan centre," said Gregory Yu Hock-ken, HKEX head of Markets.

Together with CMU OmniClear, HKEX is connecting Mainland bond holdings with Hong Kong’s derivatives clearing infrastructure, facilitating the wider use of yuan-denominated assets and supporting the continued internationalisation of the yuan, Yu added.

The initiative also builds on HKEX’s existing RMB bond collateral arrangements, under which OTC Clear began accepting MOF Bonds and Bond Connect Securities as collateral in 2017 and 2025, respectively, with the use of these bonds accounting for about 16 percent of OTC Clear’s total margin balance as of September.

HKEXyuanbondcollateral

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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