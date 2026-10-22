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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index plunges 655 points to below 23,000 points, hitting three-month low

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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The benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged as much as 655 points to 22,996 points in early trading, hitting a three-month low, with analysts warning that Hong Kong shares could fall to 22,500 points in the fourth quarter.

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Hong Kong stocks remained under pressure from a tech selloff, with heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) falling 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. NetEase (9999) and Xiaomi (1810) dropped 5.7 percent and 3.6 percent, while Lenovo (0992) tumbled 7.6 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

Dicky Wong, executive of research at uSmart Securities, said Hong Kong shares could test 23,300 points, with the fourth quarter potentially edging towards this year's low of 22,500. He cited reports that several mainland tycoons may need to sell shares to pay tax as one possible factor behind the weak performance.

Alan Li, chief investment officer at Blue Water Capital, added that mainland and Hong Kong markets have been weighed down by sentiment around artificial intelligence developments, concerns that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further, China's economic slowdown, and mainland wealth tax enforcement.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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