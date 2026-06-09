HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming sentenced to five months in prison

Well-known movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming on Tuesday was sentenced to five months in prison and fined about HK$99,000 after being convicted of insider trading.

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The 80-year-old veteran filmmaker is also ordered to pay HK$370,000 in legal costs. He was granted bail pending appeal.

In sentencing, the judge acknowledged Wong's exceptional contributions to the Hong Kong film industry, his old age, which posed a low risk of reoffending, as well as the relatively modest financial gains involved.

However, the case has damaged public confidence in the city's securities market, the judge noted, adding that even though the defendant has a positive background and he got severe reputational damage and psychological stress caused by this case, it could not constitute grounds for a suspended sentence or a community service order.

Wong is charged with deliberate misuse of inside information acquired through his role as chairman and controlling shareholder of Pegasus Entertainment and his decision to advise his sister to trade the company's shares before the inside information was disclosed to the market.