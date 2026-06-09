SENASIC Electronics Technology kicks off $980mln HK IPO

SENASIC Electronics Technology kicked off bookbuilding on Tuesday, aiming to raise HK$980 million.

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The Chinese wireless sensor System on Chip (SoCs) provider plans to sell 53.4 million H shares, priced at HK$18.36 per share.

Each board lot includes 200 shares, with a minimum investment of HK$3,709.

The company is expected to debut on June 17.