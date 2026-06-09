logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Tencent draws more than US$6 billion in orders for dual-currency bond

FINANCE
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Tencent logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Tencent logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China’s Tencent (0700) has drawn more than US$6 billion (HK$47 billion) in orders for its planned dual-currency bond, according to updated orderbook messages reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Combined order books for the Chinese technology company’s 10-year and 30-year offshore yuan bonds exceeded 20.5 billion yuan (HK$23.7 billion), the messages showed.

Orders for Tencent’s 10-year and 20-year dollar bonds exceeded US$3 billion, a separate orderbook update showed.

Initial price guidance for the proposed 10-year dollar bond was US Treasuries plus 80 basis points while the 20-year dollar bond was US Treasuries plus 90 basis points, according to an earlier term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The 10-year offshore yuan bond guidance was set at about 2.95 percent and the 30-year offshore yuan bond at 3.55 percent, according to the term sheet.

Tencent plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing, the term sheets showed.

Tencent is aiming to raise US$4 billion in the deal, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

Shares of Tencent climbed 3.9 percent in early Tuesday trade.

Tencent last tapped global bond markets in September, when it raised 9 billion yuan from an offshore yuan bond. Its last dollar bond was a US$4.15 billion issue in April 2021.

Reuters

Tencentbond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in September 2022. Photo by REUTERS
Tencent hires banks for dollar, offshore yuan bond sale, term sheets show
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A logo of Tencent is displayed at the company? booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tencent, JD.com to deepen AI Agent cooperation, mainland media reports
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
HK’s de facto c bank establishes tokenized bond expert group to drive adoption
FINANCE
05-06-2026 16:52 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises above 26,000, Tencent up 10pc on WeChat AI agent report
FINANCE
02-06-2026 17:08 HKT
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS
Alphabet plans to raise US$80 billion for AI goals, Berkshire to invest US$10 billion
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 10:24 HKT
WeChat Pay
Tencent links PayPal to WeChat Pay network, enabling US users to spend across China
INNOVATION
27-05-2026 20:28 HKT
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Japanese bond yields hit record highs as rate-hike bets firm
FINANCE
15-05-2026 15:02 HKT
WuXi AppTec
Chinese pharma services firm WuXi AppTec launches 6.78b yuan convertible bond
FINANCE
14-05-2026 17:58 HKT
A logo of Tencent is displayed at the company? booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tencent Q1 adjusted profit rises 11pc to 67.9b yuan, meets expectation
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:40 HKT
Meta looks to raise up to US$25 billion via bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
30-04-2026 21:56 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
16 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.