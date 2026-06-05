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Hang Seng Index drops over 250 points by midday break
Hong Kong stocks extended losses by noon on Wednesday.
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Starbucks mulls options for Japan business, including stake sale, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Tencent to issue US$2.45b and 15b yuan notes
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2 hours ago
China's May producer inflation highest in nearly 4 years, consumer prices also rise
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3 hours ago
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