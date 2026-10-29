ABAC Hong Kong and Standard Chartered launch APEC nature finance and carbon market study

The APEC Business Advisory Council Hong Kong announced the launch of a major research initiative titled “Mobilising Capital for Nature: An APEC Roadmap for Nature Finance and Carbon Market Connectivity”on Thursday, with Standard Chartered (2888) acting as the lead authoring institution.

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The project, supported by knowledge partners Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, aims to mobilize private capital for nature-positive activities while enhancing carbon market connectivity across APEC economies.

The announcement was made during a side event organized by ABAC Hong Kong alongside the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting held in Hong Kong. The study will focus on three key areas: developing bankable nature-related projects, integrating nature factors into capital allocation decisions, and leveraging blended finance and catalytic capital to boost project bankability.

Mobilizing private capital

Mary Schapiro, vice chair and head of the GFANZ Secretariat, emphasized the critical role of market incentives in addressing environmental challenges.

There is no sustainable future without nature, Schapiro said. "Carbon markets have the potential to play a vital role in creating the financial incentives needed to drive investment into decarbonisation and nature-positive outcomes. GFANZ looks forward to supporting this research to help explore how to create the enabling conditions for private capital to flow into these areas at scale."

Mary Huen Wai-yi, ABAC Hong Kong representative and chief executive officer for Hong Kong, Greater China, and North Asia at Standard Chartered, noted that the initiative will bring together public and private sector perspectives to uncover new collaborative opportunities across APEC economies.

Huen highlighted that the study aims to deliver actionable recommendations to build nature finance frameworks, improve carbon market linkages, and establish favorable conditions for private sector investments in nature-friendly projects.

Supporting APEC agenda

The research project directly supports ABAC’s broader sustainable finance agenda, fostering regional cooperation across cross-border investments, blended finance structures, and carbon trading mechanisms among APEC members.

The findings and final recommendations of the study are expected to be published in the third quarter of 2027.