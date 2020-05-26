Lawmakers discuss draft national security law for HK

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The presidium of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature, held its second meeting today.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents, including a revised draft civil code and the revised draft of an NPC decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security, to lawmakers for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.