US break-in "no different from burglary": Hua Chunying

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said US breaking into the Houston consulate is “no different from burglary”.

A group of men accompanied by a U.S. State Department official were seen forcing open a door at the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday, shortly after a U.S. government closure order for the mission took effect.

The group included a man who appeared to be the State Department’s top official for foreign missions, Cliff Seagroves.

After the men pried open a rear door and went inside, two uniformed members of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security arrived to guard the door. They did not respond to questions from reporters.

Today, Hua tweeted that the premises of China's Consulate General in Houston are the Chinese government's property.

“The US' break-in is in violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as well as the US Constitution and the Foreign Missions Act. It is no different from burglary,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile in China, three medium-size moving trucks entered a US Consulate in Chengdu as its impending closure over rising bilateral tensions drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day.

People stopped to take selfies and photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers.

Earlier Sunday, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke with plainclothes police before retreating back behind the property's solid black gates. It wasn’t clear who or what was on the bus.

China ordered the closing of the Chengdu consulate in retaliation for the US order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston.