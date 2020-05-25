State lottery sales plunge in first four months to 61b yuan

China's lottery sales slumped to 23.39 billion yuan (US$3.28 billion) in April, data from the Ministry of Finance show, Xinhua reports.

The amount shrank by 35 percent year on year due to the coronavirus pandemic in the mainalnd said the ministry.

Sales of welfare lottery tickets fell by 26.9 percent year-on-year to 11.91 billion yuan, while sports lottery sales dropped by 41.8 percent to 11.48 billion yuan.

In the first four months this year, lottery sales amounted to 61.11 billion yuan, down 57.1 percent from the previous year, according to the ministry.

Under China's lottery management rules, money from lottery ticket sales is used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and prize money.