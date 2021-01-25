British online fashion retailer Boohoo buys Debenhams, 10,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams has been in administration since April last year but its problems pre-date the coronavirus crisis that has hurt so many high street retailers.

Fashion retailer Boohoo has paid £55 million to acquire the brand of collapsed rival Debenhams - with the intention of relaunching it online.

The cut-price deal for the brand name will result in the closure of Debenhams' remaining stores, according to a report in the Financial Times which has been confirmed by Sky News.

Such a scenario threatens more than 10,000 jobs at chain as the vast majority are store-focused roles.

The announcement comes just days after Debenhams administrators FRP Advisory said they were still in talks with "a number of third parties regarding the sale of all or parts of the business".

At the time, they announced that six stores would not reopen, including the flagship Oxford Street shop in central London.

The 242-year-old department store started a liquidation process last month after failing to secure a last-minute rescue sale.

Debenhams has been in administration since April last year but its problems pre-date the coronavirus crisis that has hurt so many high street retailers.

Debenhams has been in administration since April last year but its problems pre-date the coronavirus crisis that has hurt so many high street retailers.-Photo: Sky News