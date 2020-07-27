China's June industrial profits rise, but slumps by 12.8pc in first half

Profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 12.8 percent year on year in the first six months, due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the mainland, which claimed thousands of lives.

The data was announced today by the National Bureau of Statistics

Industrial profits for June jumped by 11.5 percent year-on-year.

In May profits grew by 6 percent from the year before to 582.3 billion yuan, due to the easing of cost pressures on producers and gradual recovery of market demand.

For the whole of 2019, industrial profits declined by 3.3 percent on an annual basis to 6.19 trillion yuan.