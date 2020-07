Stocks are higher in Hong Kong today, The benchmark Hang Seng Index is up by 196.70 points, or 0.80 percent at 24,902.03.

In mainland China, A shares opened higher. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.6 percent at 3,215.97 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.9 percent at 13,050.33. The tech-heavy ChiNext board added 1.08 percent at 2,656.32.