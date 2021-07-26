Fijians in fine form, trounce hosts

Argentina players, center, celebrate after defeating Australia in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Kenya's Collins Injera sprints to cut off Madison Hughes of the United States in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Previous Next

Fiji began its Olympic title defense by scoring in the opening 30 seconds of the rugby sevens competition and having to rally with two late tries for a 24-19 win over 2016 semifinalist Japan on Monday, AP reports.

The highly favored Fijians got the tournament going with Jiuta Wainiqolo posting the first try after Japan failed to control the ball from the kickoff. But the hosts rallied and threatened a major upset by taking a 14-12 halftime lead and having a seven-point margin midway through the second half.

Also, United States captain Madison Hughes finished off a length-of-the-field winning try as the Eagles edged Kenya 19-14 to bring the six-game opening session to a close in overcast, humid conditions at Tokyo Stadium.

In between, silver medalist Britain beat Canada 24-0, bronze medalist South Africa — minus its coach because of a positive coronavirus test — had a 33-14 win over Ireland, top-ranked New Zealand had a tough start before beating South Korea 50-5, and Argentina raced to a 24-0 lead and then had to withstand a Samu Kerevi-inspired comeback to beat Australia 29-19.