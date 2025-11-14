logo
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Night Recap - November 14, 2025

BREAKING NEWS
44 mins ago
Top News
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
BREAKING NEWS
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Sex video forces hospital to suspend top staff
BREAKING NEWS
06-11-2025 20:03 HKT
Shenzhou-21 launches successfully from Jiuquan.
China launches Shenzhou-21, crew to set new space station record
BREAKING NEWS
01-11-2025 00:43 HKT
Eudice Chong beat Suzan Lamens after a 1 1/2-hour battle. PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
'Very special' triumph for Hong Kong star Eudice Chong
BREAKING NEWS
28-10-2025 19:14 HKT
PolyU develops new GenAI training method that halves computing time while matching major models' performance
BREAKING NEWS
24-10-2025 05:17 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
Govt to closely monitor US tariff hikes to safeguard HK’s interests, says John Lee
BREAKING NEWS
14-10-2025 16:56 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas
BREAKING NEWS
10-10-2025 05:06 HKT
Indonesian helper attacked in Tsing Yi, suspected assailant falls to death
BREAKING NEWS
07-10-2025 04:12 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
(Video from Facebook)
Students’ silent thank you in Tin Shui Wai echoes through hearts online
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 13:28 HKT
Fire breaks out at 1500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Jiangsu
CHINA NEWS
13-11-2025 15:24 HKT
