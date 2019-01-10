Qatar hit six past North Korea

Qatar's Almoez Ali scored four goals in a 6-0 Asian Cup rout of North Korea in the eerie atmosphere of a near-empty Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE.

Ali hit two in the first half and two more in the second to go top of the goalscorers' charts with five altogether, as the 2022 World Cup hosts safely reached the round of 16.

However, there was little excitement at any of Qatar's goals as a long-running Gulf blockade of the resource-rich state prevented any fans from attending the game in Al Ain. The attendance of roughly 300 in the 16,000-capacity venue was dominated by two small groups of North Korean fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE